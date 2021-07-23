Cancel
Global Long-Term Care Market | Discover Company Insights In Technavio

By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The long-term care market is poised to grow by USD 0.56 trillion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

The report on the long-term care market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for long-term care from the aging population.

The long-term care market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing need to prevent infections and ensure patient safety as one of the prime reasons driving the long-term care market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The long-term care market covers the following areas:

Long-Term Care Market SizingLong-Term Care Market ForecastLong-Term Care Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

  • Abri Health Care Services LLC
  • Atria Senior Living Inc.
  • Capital Senior Living Corp.
  • Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc.
  • Extendicare Canada Inc.
  • Genesis Healthcare Inc.
  • Home Instead Inc.
  • Kindred Healthcare LLC
  • Life Care Centers of America Inc.
  • Sunrise Senior Living LLC

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Nursing care and assisted living facilities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Home healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Hospice - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Application

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-long-term-care-market--discover-company-insights-in-technavio-301340082.html

SOURCE Technavio

