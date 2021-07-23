Online Baby Products Retailing Market Growth In Computer & Electronics Retail Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives | Technavio

Cancel
NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the online baby products retailing market and it is poised to grow by USD 12.17 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Find extensive research with data synthesis and validation on body masks market report: Download a Free Sample Report Now!

Impact of COVID-19With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Computer & Electronics Retail industry is likely to witness a NEGATIVE impact during the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?Based on the product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the baby toys segment in 2020.
  • What are the major trends in the market?Growing omnichannel retailing will be the major trend in the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.
  • Who are the top players in the market?Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Baby Earth, Babydash Sdn Bhd, Babyshop Group, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., eBay Inc., J Sainsbury Plc, JustKidding General Trading (L.L.C.), and The Walt Disney Co. are the top players in the market.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?The market is driven by the availability of easier payment options. However, an increase in the availability of counterfeit products might challenge growth.
  • How big is the APAC market?APAC occupied about 34% of the total market share in 2020.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Baby Earth, Babydash Sdn Bhd, Babyshop Group, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., eBay Inc., J Sainsbury Plc, JustKidding General Trading (L.L.C.), and The Walt Disney Co. are some of the major market participants. Although the availability of easier payment options will offer immense growth opportunities, an increase in the availability of counterfeit products is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this online baby products retailing market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Online Baby Products Retailing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Online Baby Products Retailing Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
  • Baby Toys
  • Baby Gear
  • Baby Apparel
  • Baby Diaper Products
  • Others
  • Geography
  • APAC
  • North America
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • South America

Online Baby Products Retailing Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The online baby products retailing market report covers the following areas:

  • Online Baby Products Retailing Market Size
  • Online Baby Products Retailing Market Trends
  • Online Baby Products Retailing Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing omnichannel retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the Online Baby Products Retailing Market growth during the next few years.

Online Baby Products Retailing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist online baby products retailing market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the online baby products retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the online baby products retailing market across APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online baby products retailing market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Baby toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Baby gear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Baby apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Baby diaper products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • Baby Earth
  • Babydash Sdn Bhd
  • Babyshop Group
  • Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.
  • eBay Inc.
  • J Sainsbury Plc
  • JustKidding General Trading (L.L.C.)
  • The Walt Disney Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report: www.technavio.com/report/online-baby-products-retailing-market-industry-analysisNewsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/online-baby-products-retailingmarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-baby-products-retailing-market-growth-in-computer--electronics-retail-industry--emerging-trends-company-risk-and-key-executives--technavio-301340075.html

SOURCE Technavio

