SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates The New Home Company Inc.

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of The New Home Company Inc. ("New Home" or the "Company") (NWHM) - Get Report in connection with the Company's proposed merger with funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer in which the Company's shareholders will receive $9.00 per share in cash for each share of New Home common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $338 million.

If you own New Home shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/nwhm Or please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether: (i) New Home's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $9.00 offer price adequately compensates New Home's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-the-new-home-company-inc-301340462.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
