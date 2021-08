On Monday night CNN’s Kate Bolduan interviewed Rep. Cori Bush, who slept on the steps of the Capitol on Sunday night to bring attention to the expiration of the nationwide eviction moratorium. As part of the effort, Bush she met with Vice President Kamala Harris because “I wanted her to see my eyes and to look down into my soul if she could see it because I don’t want my people, I do not want the people of St. Louis ending up on the street because of policy choices, because of failed leadership.”