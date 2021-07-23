Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Bristol by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when this storm approaches. Winds may be strong enough to produce minor damage, such as a few downed branches. Frequent lightning was occurring. Lightning can strike far away from the storm. Go inside a building or vehicle. Wait at least 30 minutes until after the storm has passed to resume outdoor activities. Target Area: Southern Bristol STRONG THUNDERSTORM At 543 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Warwick, moving southeast at 25 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will accompany this storm. Locations impacted include Warwick, Cranston, East Providence, Coventry, West Warwick, North Kingstown, Newport, Bristol, Portsmouth, Barrington, Middletown, Tiverton, Westport, Seekonk, East Greenwich, Warren, Jamestown, Little Compton and Prudence Island.