Carteret, NJ

Carteret Fire: Relentless Blaze Collapses Apartment Building, 75 People Displaced

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 9 days ago
Carteret apartment building blaze Photo Credit: Alex Mak via Carteret Fire Department

UPDATED: Firefighters were battling a major apartment building fire on Friday in Carteret, authorities said.

Flames blew through the Bristol Station Court, bringing crews to the scene around 1:30 p.m.

About 30 minutes later, the fire had been upgraded to a three-alarm blaze and there was an unconfirmed report of a "major roof collapse."

As of 3:15 p.m., the structure had collapsed in multiple places and there were unconfirmed reports of possible entrapments.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities and no life-threatening injuries to tenants, passersby or first responders, Carteret police and firefighters said late Friday.

At least 46 apartment units had been evacuated, leaving about 75 people without permanent shelter.

Local charitable agencies and the Red Cross were working to find temporary housing, food and clothes for those who had to flee with nothing.

Donations were being accepted by The Charity Trust Fund -- 100 percent of all donations go to those impacted by the fire, officials said.

Firefighters continued to try to control the relentless blaze as of 6 p.m.

All area fire companies were working the fire, and a request for additional mutual aid had been made throughout the afternoon.

This is a developing news story. Check back for details.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

