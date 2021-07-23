Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Britain's Big Bang gamble, Fed decision critical for next moves

The Australian dollar has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday to go looking towards the 0.74 handle. This is an area that has been rather important a couple of times, so should not be a huge surprise that we ended up back here to test it for resistance. At this point, I suspect there is only a matter of time before sellers come back, but the question now is whether or not it is going to be at the 0.74 level or the 0.75 level?