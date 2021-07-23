Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Britain's Big Bang gamble, Fed decision critical for next moves
GBP/USD pares intraday losses, down little around mid-1.3700s. GBP/USD attracted some dip-buying on Friday amid a subdued USD price action. The risk-on impulse in the markets acted as a headwind for the safe-haven USD. Rallying US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped the upside for the pair. The GBP/USD pair remained on the defensive through the early North American session, albeit has managed to rebound around 30 pips from daily lows and was last seen trading around mid-1.3700s. Read more...www.fxstreet.com
