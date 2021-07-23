Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyler, TX

Dr. Ed discusses natural antibodies, breakthrough infections, travel, vaccine hesitancy

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
KLTV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With COVID-19 cases rising, especially from the Delta variant, some people are wondering why this variant seems to be more contagious than previous ones. Dr. Ed Dominguez joined East Texas Now today with his idea as to why this is the case. The Delta variant of...

www.kltv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Antibodies#The Breakthrough#Kltv#Kltv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Travel
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Vital Discovery On Covid-19 Breakthrough Infections Is Revealed

The novel coronavirus and its latest and most dangerous variant called Delta continued to make headlines these days. CNN reported a new study shows the Delta Covid-19 variant produced similar amounts of virus in vaccinated and unvaccinated people if they get infected. Without a doubt, this is illustrating a key...
Texas Statefox4news.com

Fully vaccinated North Texas doctor gets COVID-19 breakthrough infection

DALLAS - A North Texas doctor says the COVID vaccine likely saved his life. The retired physician became one of the rare breakthrough cases. A few days into his vacation to Provincetown, Massachusetts, Dr. Brady Allen began feeling sick. He and his husband were both fully vaccinated, so the 67-year-old retired physician thought it was allergies up until his symptoms got worse.
theridgewoodblog.net

Health Officials Monitoring for signs of “breakthrough” Infections—ie, Infections in fully Vaccinated Individuals

Ridgewood NJ, according to Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security , in order to understand the effectiveness of vaccination efforts, health officials are monitoring for signs of “breakthrough” infections—ie, infections in fully vaccinated individuals—which provide insight regarding both the degree of protection provided by the vaccines as well as risk factors that could affect that protection. But in order to effectively utilize these data, health officials must determine (1) what qualifies as a breakthrough infection and (2) whether they should treat all breakthrough infections equally. As we covered previously, clinical trials for SARS-CoV-2 vaccines utilized different metrics to estimate efficacy, and depending on whether you look at SARS-CoV-2 infection, symptomatic COVID-19 disease, or severe disease or death, vaccine efficacy can vary widely. An article published in The Atlantic takes a similar look at breakthrough infections.
Posted by
Hutch Post

Dr. Pauly: Monoclonal antibodies work, but vaccine works best

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dr. Scott Pauly with the Hutchinson Clinic wants to be sure that potential COVID-19 patients know that there are really multiple strategies to help battle the virus. "I would like people to reconsider their immunization status if they haven't chosen to get immunized yet, because that really...
kinyradio.com

Breakthrough infections: How prevalent are they?

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Sitka recently began reporting whether their positive COVID-19 cases were fully-vaccinated at the time of their test result. Some have wondered about the prevalence of "breakthrough infections." State epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin had a simplified example to share about breakthrough infections, while...
NPR

Understanding Breakthrough COVID Infections

NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro asks Dr. Cassandra Pierre of the Boston University School of Medicine about COVID infections in vaccinated people. Coronavirus cases are again surging across this country. While the CDC reports that over 97% of the people hospitalized with new cases had not been vaccinated, there is a growing number of something called breakthrough infections or infections among vaccinated people. In the first two weeks of July in Provincetown, Mass. more than 250 people contracted COVID. And officials there say the vast majority of those people had been vaccinated. To learn more about what these breakthrough infections mean, we've reached Dr. Cassandre Pierre. She is an instructor of medicine at the Boston University School of Medicine, and she's with us now. Hello.
Stamford Advocate

What is a breakthrough infection? 6 questions answered about catching COVID-19 after vaccination

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) If you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, maybe you figured you no longer need to worry about contracting the coronavirus. But along with the rising number of new COVID-19 cases globally and growing concern about highly transmissible strains like the delta variant come reports of fully vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19.
Posted by
CBS News

COVID-19 infections rise as officials fight vaccine hesitancy and misinformation

All 50 states in the country are reporting rising COVID-19 infection rates for the first time since January. Most hospitalizations and deaths now involve people who have not been vaccinated. Dan Diamond, a national health reporter for the Washington Post, joins Elaine Quijano on CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss the reasons behind vaccine hesitancy and the problem of rampant misinformation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy