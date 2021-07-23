Two individuals wanted on Sexual Battery charges against three-year-old
Another couple in Jones County is wanted for abuse of a child after what Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin has described as "unspeakable crimes against their own children." "The Jones County Sheriff's Department is seeking the whereabouts of Nicole Harris, age 25, and her ex-boyfriend Bill Nathan Saul, age 26, on Sexual Battery charges involving Harris' three-year-old child," said the department in a release.impact601.com
