Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Number of NFL players in vaccination process up to 80%

By BARRY WILNER
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ejaSj_0b6Ck9IJ00
1 of 2

The number of NFL players in the COVID-19 vaccination process has reached 80%, with nine teams having 90% or more of their players in that category.

Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s medical director, said Friday that nearly all Tier 1 and Tier 2 team employees — those who deal directly with players — have been vaccinated. Five teams are at less than 70% of players who have either received one vaccination shot or both. He is optimistic the number of vaccinated players will continue to rise as training camps open.

“I think we are off to an excellent start,” Sills said. “Those numbers are much higher than what we’re seeing in society as a whole. There has been a lot of movement in that area. As you see players coming to training camp, you will see more players beginning that process (of vaccination).”

Sills cited teams having strong advocates for vaccination among players and coaches, as well as the educational materials available.

“I think that has influenced a lot of players,” he said. “I think we are still seeing a lot of positive momentum. Numbers are changing on a day-by-day basis and I think we’ll be seeing them day by day going up.

“What matters is that individuals have the most accurate information. Let’s not get information from Instagram or Facebook posts. Let’s try to hear from the most reputable professionals. You don’t shout anyone into belief here — there have to be thoughtful conversations. What we can do is provide the facts and make sure the entirety of the medical facts are presented.”

On Thursday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to the 32 teams warning that forfeited regular-season games could occur for a COVID-19 outbreak caused by nonvaccinated players.

Dawn Aponte, the league’s chief football administrative officer, reiterated that games will not be postponed to avoid roster issues because of the flexibility built in: COVID-19 replacement players; expanded practice squads to 16 players; a three-week minimum stay on injured reserve instead of six weeks; no limit on activating players from IR.

That means 272 games on time within 18 weeks “safely and responsibly,” she said.

“Flexible and adaptable will continue to be key,” Aponte added, noting that Goodell’s memo was vetted by people in a variety of NFL roles. “We are committed to playing a full season as scheduled. There is the no-play/no-pay provision (from 2020), which has been agreed to with the players’ association and will carry into this season.”

“Health and science truly is what drives and guides these decisions,” she added. “And I think we illustrated that last season and will continue to do so. I think we know a lot more this year ... the biggest difference is a vaccination is available.”

Minnesota has an assistant, Rick Dennison, who is not vaccinated. After ESPN reported that Dennison has been ousted from his role as offensive line coach and run game coordinator, the Vikings released a statement confirming they were in discussions with him regarding league protocols for training camp and preseason games. As of Friday afternoon, Dennison remained a team employee.

“At this time, coach Dennison does not have an exemption to the vaccination requirements of those protocols. We will adhere to the requirements of the protocols and of applicable law,” the Vikings said in their statement.

Said Peter Schaffer, Dennison’s agent: “Rick is 100% committed to and invested in being the best football coach he can be for the Vikings with the singular focus of winning the Super Bowl this year.”

Kansas City is one team well above the threshold of 85% vaccinated players.

“There’s six teams that are over 90%, so we’re glad to be in that area there,” coach Andy Reid said. “We’re one of the teams where the players have really challenged themselves to get things done and take care of business.”

The Chiefs are a prime example of what Sills discussed: NFL vaccinations outpacing those in the community. For Missouri, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report 40.8% of the population is fully vaccinated. In Buchanan County where the Chiefs train in northwest Missouri, that number drops to 19.34%.

The league has said that determining who makes the roster can’t involve whether a player is vaccinated. Policing such roster moves would be difficult, but Aponte dismissed any conspiracy theories.

“Cutting players is for their performance,” she said. “And I don’t think clubs will — I can’t stand in their shoes — but I think there are protocols that have been put in place ... that are not restricting their ability to perform. I don’t see the two tying together.”

Still, it is clear the league and the players’ union are strongly advocating vaccinations with every move they make.

“No one is trying to be punitive or anything like that,” Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said. “Simply, if your choice is not to get vaccinated, it’s going to be a much more difficult season.”

___

AP Sports Writer Mike Marot in Indianapolis contributed.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

517K+
Followers
290K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Irsay
Person
Roger Goodell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#American Football#Ir#Espn#Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
NFLNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Search Warrant Reveals Details in Barkevious Mingo Indecency With a Child Case

The alleged incident reportedly took place on July 4, 2019, and was reported earlier this year. NFL player was entertaining a young relative and the child's best friend when the incident was alleged to have taken place. The player's lawyer says the accusation is a lie; expressed disappointment the NFL...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLFingerLakes1

Buffalo Bills reportedly close to signing TE Zach Ertz and CB Steve Nelson

Rumor has it that the Bills are looking to sign tight end Zach Ertz and cornerback Steve Nelson in an effort to strengthen their roster. The 2020 NFL season was the Bills’ best season so far in the 21st century. They won the AFC East last year, thus ending the Patriots’ 11-year dominance. Oddsmakers expect them to do the same in 2021, with the NFL Vegas odds on the Bills winning the divisional title being somewhere around -133.
NFL985thesportshub.com

Patriots sign veteran offensive lineman

The Patriots continue to tweak their roster into training camp. On Friday, the team signed offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins, which was first reported by Mike Reiss of ESPN. A fourth-round pick by the Steelers in 2016, Hawkins has played 19 NFL games over the past three seasons. After three years in Pittsburgh, he had short stints with the Texans and Buccaneers before returning to the Steel City in 2020.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
NFLOak Ridger

Here are seven potential college destinations for 5-star QB Arch Manning

Five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning concluded his seventh and final summer college visit on Monday. Manning, the grandson of former New Orleans Saints star quarterback Archie Manning, and nephew of Super Bowl championquarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, is the No.1 quarterback in the nation for the 2023 class. Nearly every major college football program, including LSU, has been recruiting him for his services.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Roger Goodell Sends Clear Message On Fans Attending Games

The 2020 NFL season yielded a mixed bag of stadium capacities around the league. Depending on local regulations and team preferences, some organizations operated under limited capacity and others welcomed no fans at all. This coming season, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell expects to have a more uniform structure. During a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers Announce 6th-Round Pick From 2020 Has Retired

Retirement has been a trending topic within the Green Bay Packers‘ organization, primarily because of Aaron Rodgers. This time, a Packers offensive lineman made headlines because of it. Green Bay offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak has decided to retire, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. The Packers took a chance on Stepaniak...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s Adam Schefter Has Update On Carson Wentz Injury

Carson Wentz got the fresh start he wanted when the Eagles trade him to the Colts earlier this offseason. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows to start. Wentz did not practice on Friday. He’s dealing with a foot injury, and there’s concern it could be serious. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday afternoon Wentz is “out indefinitely” to undergo testing on his injured foot.
NFLNFL

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: We expect full stadiums for games this season

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is maintaining confidence that fans will be back in NFL stadiums this fall. Given the spread of COVID-19's Delta variant, changing conditions can always change outlooks. But for now, Goodell told NFL Network's Judy Battista that confidence must be combined with a willingness to adapt. "This...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Vikings WR Suffered Major Injury During Friday Practice

The Minnesota Vikings made headlines for only unfortunate reasons on Saturday. First, the Vikings suffered a series of setbacks at the quarterback position. Minnesota was down three quarterbacks, including Kirk Cousins, on Saturday after Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19. That left just former University of Washington star quarterback Jake Browning manning the offense during Saturday’s practice.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s Blunt Message

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit had a blunt admission when discussing the state of his favorite sport. The sport of college football is changing, fast. With the Name, Image and Likeness rules, the landscape of the sport is changing quickly. Tradition is changing, too – Oklahoma and Texas will leave the Big 12 for the SEC in a couple of years.
NFLchatsports.com

Jets 1st-round QB Zach Wilson finally signs rookie deal (Report)

With the entire team having already commenced training camp, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has officially signed his rookie contract. It’s a four-year deal reportedly worth $35.15 million with $22.9 million fully guaranteed, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport additionally reports Wilson will receive his signing bonus within 15 days while the organization will have offset language within the contract.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: One sleeper player for each defensive position in 2021

The Denver Broncos have opened training camp and now the work begins. The Broncos are a team that some see as flying under the radar in the league. Are they a sleeper team that could pop up out of nowhere and contend this season or are they going to be the team that can’t beat the Kansas City Chiefs and finishes with seven or eight wins, as many others see?

Comments / 0

Community Policy