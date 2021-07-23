D65 school supplies will be free this year
Families of the more than 7,000 students in Evanston/Skokie School District 65 will not have to buy required school supplies for the upcoming academic year. In a message to the community, Superintendent Devon Horton says the district has decided to use federal Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief funds to purchase the necessary items for all kindergarten through eighth grade pupils, as well as for all students in the therapeutic Park School program (ages 3-21).evanstonnow.com
