SARATOGA SPRINGS — The wait is over. For us, anyway. Probably not for Malathaat, though. For the first time since April 30, the talents of the best 3-year-old filly in North America will be on display on the racetrack again, as she is the 2-5 morning-line favorite against just three rivals in the Grade I Coaching Club American Oaks at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday.