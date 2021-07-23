Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Path Of Exile: Expedition has just launched its explosive challenge league

By Lauren Morton
rockpapershotgun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHack and slash RPG Path Of Exile has just launched another one of its expansions, bringing lots of game updates, tweaks, and a new challenge league. Path Of Exile: Expedition is an explosive one, challenging you to detonate expedition sites and kill all the creeps that come crawling out of them. POE's scheduled launch day maintenance has ended, so you're now free to jump into the queue to take a crack at what's new.

www.rockpapershotgun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#New Challenge#Explosives#Expedition#Hack#Poe#Kalguuran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
RPG
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Path of Exile Expedition expansion lands July 28th

Bex Community Director at Grinding Gear Games has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about the new Path of Exile Expedition expansion that will be launching on July 28th 2021. In Expedition, gamers will assist Kalguuran traders in their efforts to recover the artifacts lost by their ancestors. For those of you not familiar with Path of Exile it is a free-to-play action role-playing video game developed and published by Grinding Gear Games and is available to play on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and macOS. During gameplay you take your single character on exploration of large outdoor areas and caves or dungeons, battling monsters and fulfilling quests from NPCs to gain experience points and equipment.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Path of Exile Talks Item Filter and Passive Tree Ahead of Expedition

Grinding Gear Games have shared information on Item Filter and Passive Tree ahead of their 3.15 Expedition expansion. Here’s what you need to know. In case you missed it, Expedition is set to arrive on PC on July 23 after a teaser. Oh hey, that’s tomorrow. If you weren’t able to catch the announcement, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered with a recap here.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Path of Exile Update 1.84 Patch Notes

Update 1.84 has arrived for Path of Exile and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Developer Grinding Gear Games released a significant update for the PlayStation version of the game a few days ago which improved gameplay and fixed a lot of bugs. However, some more hotfixes have now been added to Path of Exile to further improve the game’s features and stability.
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Path Of Exile Produces Lengthy Manifesto Detailing Balance Changes

Grinding Gear Games summarized the significant balance changes that would be coming to Path of Exile in last week’s presentation of its upcoming league/expansion, Expedition, which we covered here. This week, a longer — make that much longer — explanation was posted on the PoE site, explaining the philosophy behind the changes and what they were meant to accomplish.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Path of Exile details release timing and download sizes for the Expedition update

It won’t be long now before the Expedition League and its myriad changes – which were thoroughly defended by GGG’s Chris Wilson – are live with Path of Exile’s Expedition expansion, which means that players have some things to do to prepare. Grinding Gear Games has once again gone to microscopic detailed lengths to outline all that awaits for PC and console players when the update goes live.
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Path Of Exile: Expedition Now Live, Includes Major Rebalance And Battle Royale

Path of Exile‘s latest league/expansion, Expedition, is now live on PC and Mac, with a console release coming July 28. As we covered in our preview from last week, this new league sends you off in search of lost pilgrims from the distant past, to dig them up and find their treasures … with explosives. There are also 19 new skill gems, meant to support each of the game’s Ascendancy classes but offering a wide range of build options for all classes.
TV SeriesComicBook

Science Channel Launching All-New Series Abandoned: Expedition Shipwreck (Exclusive)

The Science Channel is a go-to destination for audiences who want to learn more about uncharted territory, with their new series Abandoned: Expedition Shipwreck aiming to fully deliver on that front. With water covering 70% of the planet, there are plenty of mysteries in the deepest and darkest corners of the ocean, allowing the new series to head into unexplored territory to uncover the secrets of shipwrecks in exotic locales. The new series will be premiering alongside Season 2 of Underground Marvels, with the night offering investigations both underground and underwater. Season 2 of Underground Marvels and Abandoned: Expedition Shipwreck premiere on the Science Channel on August 5th starting at 9 p.m. ET.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Path of Exile: Expedition is Live on PC, Upcoming Changes Detailed

The newest League and update for Grinding Gear Games’ Path of Exile went live last Friday with Expedition. It adds a new activity where players can excavate chests and/or monsters for loot along with trading artifacts for rewards. However, it also brought about a ton of nerfs to mana, movement, flasks, Support Gems and whatnot.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Path of Exile: Expedition, the action-RPG’s latest expansion, is available now

Free-to-play RPG, Path of Exile, has a brand new expansion, Path of Exile: Expedition, available to play right now, and it adds a lot of new content. The latest expansion to the renowned free-to-play title is available now on PC, and will be coming to Playstation 4 and Xbox One consoles on July 28, per the developer (and it will be available on both consoles via backwards compatibility).
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

GGG’s Chris Wilson says Path of Exile reached a ‘breaking point with power creep’ that Expedition will help fix

Well, the studio is definitely listening. GGG’s Chris Wilson posted as 1867-word missive to the playerbase on Reddit addressing the complaints. “There has been speculation that I have personally been driving the balance changes to match my original vision for Path of Exile,” he writes. “There is a little truth to this, in that I want to restore areas of the game that were important but have been eroded, but almost every area of specific balance work is the product of a large team of designers working together for a long time to come up with solutions to problems we want to address.”
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

The Epic Games Store has launched its Summer Sale

The Epic Games Store has launched its Summer Sale. Running until August 5, the promotion includes savings of up to 75% on select titles. Featured discounts include 20% off Days Gone (£31.99), 33% off Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (£33.49), and 50% off Hitman 3 (£24.99). Other offers include 67% off NBA...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Path of Exile: Expedition Available on PC, Next Week on Consoles

Grinding Gear Games’ free-to-play RPG has a brand new expansion. Path of Exile: Expedition is available now for PC players and will be active for console players within a few days. It will add a new mode where players can explore the joys and dangers of digging. In Expedition, you...
videogameschronicle.com

Xbox has launched its latest Ultimate Game Sale promotion

Microsoft has launched its latest Ultimate Game Sale promotion. Running until August 5, the promotion includes savings of up to 80% on console games and discounts of up to 70% on PC titles. Featured discounts include:. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition for $9.99 /...
Video GamesPCGamesN

Portal-like FPS game Splitgate is so darn popular its launch has been delayed

Splitgate, an upcoming FPS game that’s kind of like a Portal-Halo mashup, has turned out so popular that its full 1.0 launch has had to be pushed back into August so that developer 1047 Games can get its servers where they need to be. The studio has also now received $10 million in funding from a venture capital firm to help support this.
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Action-Adventure RPG Kitaria Fables Receives New Gameplay Trailer

PQube and Twin Hearts have shared a new gameplay trailer for Kitaria Fables, which will soon see release on Nintendo Switch. Set in the once peaceful world of Canoidera, when the wildlife around Paw Village starts to become increasingly aggressive The Empire calls upon you to investigate and defend its citizens.
RetailNintendo Insider

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition Receives Launch Trailer

Wired Productions and Tomas Sala have shared the launch trailer for The Falconeer: Warrior Edition, which is out on Nintendo Switch next week. This “supercharged and enhanced version” of the original game includes all updates, additional content in The Kraken, The Hunter and Atun’s Folly, and the “significant new expansion,” The Edge of the World.

Comments / 0

Community Policy