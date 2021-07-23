Path Of Exile: Expedition has just launched its explosive challenge league
Hack and slash RPG Path Of Exile has just launched another one of its expansions, bringing lots of game updates, tweaks, and a new challenge league. Path Of Exile: Expedition is an explosive one, challenging you to detonate expedition sites and kill all the creeps that come crawling out of them. POE's scheduled launch day maintenance has ended, so you're now free to jump into the queue to take a crack at what's new.www.rockpapershotgun.com
