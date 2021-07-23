Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

US Open 2021: Djokovic withdraws from Toronto warmup event as he chases 'Golden Slam'

By Reuters
ESPN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld No. 1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next month's U.S. Open tune-up event in Toronto, Tennis Canada said on Friday. A four-time champion in Canada, Djokovic is at the Tokyo Olympics where he will try to keep alive his hopes of achieving a 'Golden Slam' -- victories at all four Grand Slam tournaments in a single year plus an Olympic singles gold. The Serbian has already won the first three majors of the season.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Thiem
Person
Novak Djokovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Tennis Canada#U S Open#Toronto Warmup#U S Open#Serbian#National Bank Open#Russian#Canadian#Austrian#Belgian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisTelegraph

Strop-ovic! Novak Djokovic tosses one racquet and smashes another in Olympics defeat - then pulls out of doubles with injury

Novak Djokovic has enjoyed a golden year in winning all three of available men's grand slam titles - but these Olympic Games have been a different story. Having seen his chance of a 'golden slam' of all four majors, plus an Olympic gold medal, dashed by Alexander Zverev on Friday, Djokovic duly missed out on a bronze singles medal as he slipped to defeat against Spain's Pablo Carreno today.
TennisBleacher Report

Olympic Men's Tennis 2021: Novak Djokovic Upset; Zverev vs. Khachanov Set For Finals

Novak Djokovic's quest for the Golden Slam is over. The top-seeded Serbian suffered a semifinal loss to Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. Zverev advances to face the Russia Olympic Committee's Karen Khachanov in the gold medal match. Khachanov defeated Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the other men's semifinal at Ariake Coliseum in Japan.
TennisNPR

Novak Djokovic Could Close In On A Historic 'Golden Slam' At The Olympics

In men's singles tennis, no athlete has ever won a "golden slam" – meaning winning all four major tournaments and an Olympic gold medal in a single year. Serbia's Novak Djokovic is trying to change that. If he takes gold at the Tokyo Olympics, he'll only need to win one more major tournament – the U.S. Open – to complete the historic feat.
Tennisdallassun.com

Djokovic admits thinking calendar Golden Slam was almost impossible

As Novak Djokovic steps up his pursuit of history and bids for an Olympic title in Tokyo, the world number one admitted Thursday he never truly believed winning a calendar Golden Grand Slam would one day be possible. History beckons for the Serb after victories at the Australian Open, Roland...
TennistheScore

Djokovic's bid for Golden Slam alive and well after routine win

Novak Djokovic’s bid for a Golden Slam is alive and well following a routine 6-2, 6-2 win over 139th-ranked Hugo Dellien of Bolivia in the opening round of the Tokyo tennis tournament. The top-ranked Serb is attempting to become the first man to win all four major tennis tournaments and...
Tennisolympics.com

Novak Djokovic Golden Slam quest begins as draw announced

Novak Djokovic’s quest for an elusive Olympic gold medal will begin with a first-round match against Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien. The Serbian is on track to become the first man to complete a calendar 'Golden Slam' of all four Grand Slams and the Olympic Games in the same year. Steffi Graf...
Atlanta, GAGwinnett Daily Post

ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic wins, continues quest for Golden Slam

No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic posted a 6-4, 6-3 win over Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in the Olympics men's singles Monday, staying on course to be the first male tennis player to finish off a "Golden Slam," comprising the grand slam plus the Olympic singles gold medal. Djokovic, who has...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Did the 2021 Wimbledon crowd disrespect Novak Djokovic?

Novak Djokovic is one of the three greatest tennis players in history and one of the greatest sportsmen ever, with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. But although he is close to becoming the GOAT of tennis, he has always had some problems with the crowds, which have always preferred his two great rivals.
Tennisolympics.com

Djokovic dismisses Struff in Tokyo to keep Golden Slam hopes alive

Novak Djokovic cruised through Round 2 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics tennis competition with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Jan-Lennard Struff on Monday 26 July at the Ariake Tennis Park. The World No.1 took an hour and 14 minutes to end it on Centre Court in a clinical performance, mirroring his opening 6-2, 6-2, win over Bolivian hitter Hugo Dellien.
TennisPosted by
Syracuse.com

Novak Djokovic loses to Alexander Zverev, ending Golden Slam run

The top-ranked Serb lost to Alexander Zverev of Germany 1-6, 3-6, 6-1 Friday in the semifinals of the tennis tournament at the Tokyo Olympics. Djokovic was attempting to become the first man to win all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same year. He won the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon this year and needed the Olympic and U.S. Open titles to complete the collection.
TennisESPN

Olympics Latest: Djokovic keeps going in Golden Slam bid

TOKYO --  The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a years delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Tennis player Novak Djokovics Golden Slam bid is alive and well. The top-ranked Serb beat training partner Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-3, 6-1 to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy