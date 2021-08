The 2021 NBA Draft is behind us. That means it’s time to take our first look at the 2022 NBA Draft class. A year ago, Cade Cunningham was an obvious choice to eventually be the No. 1 overall pick when we did our early mock the day after the 2020 draft. The 2022 class is much more wide open at the top. The first 10 players on our board each have a legitimate chance to become the top pick with a strong season. While it currently seems unlikely this class will feature a prospect on the level of Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Green, the 2022 class projects to have tremendous depth throughout the lottery.