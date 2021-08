Lisa Rinna is reprising her role as Billie Reed on “Days of Our Lives” a little more than two years since she exited the long-running show. It has now been confirmed that the 58-year-old “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star will be coming back to the well-loved soap opera since departing the show in 2018. The news comes along with NBC’s Monday announcement that the “Days of Our Lives” universe is expanding on its streaming platform, Peacock, according to The Hollywood Reporter.