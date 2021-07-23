Veteran Salute: Don Bradford

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors U.S. Marine Veteran Bobby Sutcliffe. Bobby says dealing with depression, anxiety, traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), it’s a fight every day. A fight he’s happy to fight since it was a parachute accident that almost took his life. Now, he has taken the fight to the Pacific Crest Trail. The journey is 2,650 miles long, and the adventure that started in April is helping him with his depression and PTSD. He said he does about 20-25 miles a day, his biggest challenge some days is finding water, and he should be back home in early September. Stay strong Bobby and THANK YOU for your service.
Comments / 0