Veteran Salute: Don Bradford

By News On 6
News On 6
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews On 6 is recognizing veterans across Green Country who are making a difference in their communities, like Air Force veteran Don Bradford. Don volunteers to help wounded warriors. News On 6 thanks you for your service to this country and your community.

www.newson6.com

