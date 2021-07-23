Veteran Salute: Don Bradford

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Navy Veteran Trish Burnell. Trish served in Desert Storm on the U.S.S. Hunley and proudly wore her U.S.S. Hunley hat everywhere. Trish says it’s part of her life, it’s who she is. Recently on a tubing trip, she lost it and now is doing everything she can to find it. She took to social media, the post received over a thousand shares. While the hat has not turned up yet, Trish says she has received plenty of replicas from strangers, and other random acts of kindness that she says she plans to pay forward, while still holding out hope that her reward will help the original hat turn up. Good luck Trish, and THANK YOU for your service.