2021 NHL draft live updates: Pick tracker, analysis for all 32 teams
The 2021 NHL draft is complete, and we have tracked all 224 picks over two days and seven rounds, starting with the Buffalo Sabres' selection at No. 1 overall of Owen Power. This year's class of prospects came in with little consensus as per rankings and evaluations, thanks to uneven -- or nonexistent -- seasons for many junior, collegiate and/or international leagues amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But the group is extremely talented, with numerous future impact players at the NHL level.www.espn.com
Comments / 0