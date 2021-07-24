2021 NHL draft live updates: Pick tracker, analysis for all 32 teams

Now that the NHL's 32nd franchise is officially official, all eyes turn to the next big moment on the offseason calendar: The 2021 NHL Draft. About a month later than the usual June timeframe, it signifies the calendar flipping to a new season — and one that is expected to be more normal than the past two. While the draft will still be similar to 2020, there are a few disparities. One of which is, there is no surefire No. 1 pick. In fact, some — including our partners over at FCHockey — think there are as many 10 options for the top spot.