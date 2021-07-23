Arlington plays host to Dream Con for gamers, anime and pop culture fans

New River Fine Art announces Super Buddha's 3 new gaming inspired NFT's dropping on August 13th in partnership with Blockparty.co and Market Art + Design Hamptons. Internationally acclaimed artist Super Buddha, who splits his time between Miami and Shanghai, has garnered quite the star-studded list of collectors, admirers, and advocates. From musical artists such as Tory Lanez and Swae Lee; to business tycoon, Gianluca Vacchi; and boxing superstar, Floyd Mayweather these celebrities add superstar importance to an already incredible collector-base. Now, fine art collectors and crypto investors alike have the opportunity to collect Super Buddha's 3 new NFT's which will drop on Blockparty.co and debut at Art Market Hamptons August 13th with an in-person appearance by the artist.
Comments / 0