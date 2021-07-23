Cancel
Arlington, TX

Arlington plays host to Dream Con for gamers, anime and pop culture fans

By Dionne Anglin
fox4news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington is trying to craft itself into a hot spot for gamers, pulling in big conventions like the one this weekend. Dream Con mixes games, cosplay, and live music for thousands who attend. The line to get in formed early and stretched a distance. The unique convention...

Arlington, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Dream Con Moves to Esports Stadium in Arlington

Friday morning the line formed outside the Esports Stadium in Arlington. Some of the masks were required for COVID-19 protocols -- other masks were optional. "It doesn't matter if you're in a costume," Richard White said showing off his costume. "If you're a fan, you're a fan, you know? We're all here to enjoy ourselves."
HobbiesFlorida Star

Playing Lotería Is Part Of Mexican Culture

The Mexican lotería is a popular board game in the country. Winning depends on luck. Lotería is similar to the American bingo, but it has characters and objects instead of numbers. Over time, the cards have become symbols of Mexican identity. “It is still common for neighbors to invite you to play lotería. We all have our own game, our cards,” […]
Oklahoma City, OKoklahoman.com

Two pop culture conventions in OKC this weekend

Comic conventions slowed to a crawl during COVID-19, but two cons make a comeback this weekend in the Oklahoma City area. New World Comic Con is set for its sixth year on Saturday at the State Fairgrounds, while OKC Horror Con, focusing on the creepy and the spooky, is slated for Saturday and Sunday at Remington Park.
Video GamesEngadget

‘Sound Shapes’ creator Jessica Mak is making a game with Annapurna Interactive

The last time Jessica Mak released a game was in 2012 when they worked with Sony’s Santa Monica Studio to create Sound Shapes. The game went on to become one of the PlayStation Vita’s standout gems, in part thanks to an unforgettable soundtrack that featured contributions from Shaw-Han Liem of I Am Robot and Proud fame, Indie Game: The Movie composer Jim Guthrie and Beck.
Frisco, TXfox4news.com

Frisco RoughRiders hosting ‘Free Britney’ themed night Aug. 5

FRISCO, Texas - Minor league baseball teams are known for holding a variety of promotions at their games, and the Frisco Roughriders are honoring the Princess of Pop with a #FreeBritney night. The Roughriders are hosting the Britney Spears-themed night on August 5. Fans who are named Britney or who...
Visual Artmysoutex.com

Artist hopes to save dreams, culture with mural

As Beevillians approach the corner of East Bowie and Jefferson streets, they can’t help but slow down and stare at the new mural and the artist with a single brush in his hand. “A perderse la idioma, se pierde la fe. A perder la fe, se pierde la cultura,” said...
Museumskeysweekly.com

DIVING INTO POP CULTURE: HISTORY OF DIVING MUSEUM DEBUTS FEATURE EXHIBIT

History of Diving Museum’s extraordinary collection of antique diving helmets, equipment and ocean discovery exhibits make for an educational and entertaining visit. Added to the experience is an ongoing exhibit containing a collection of movie memorabilia, famous books and television shows featuring diving, for visitors to check out. Museum founders...
Video GamesPolygon

Space Jam: A New Legacy runs on video game logic, in every way

Space Jam: A New Legacy is all about games. That’s not surprising, since it stars LeBron James saving the world with basketball and is a sequel to a film about Michael Jordan also saving the world through the powers of basketball. As far as that goes, both films are vaguely similar: some bad guys appear, and they want to take over the world. A basketball star has to recruit and align themselves emotionally with the cartoon cast of the Looney Tunes and convince them to play basketball. In New Legacy, the basketball game is no longer just the fundamentals. Instead, it restages everything within a basketball video game, changing the rules and using video games themselves to bring some important parts of contemporary video games into the film.
Video Gamesneworleanssun.com

SUPER BUDDHA'S GAMING INSPIRED NFT DROPS

New River Fine Art announces Super Buddha's 3 new gaming inspired NFT's dropping on August 13th in partnership with Blockparty.co and Market Art + Design Hamptons. Internationally acclaimed artist Super Buddha, who splits his time between Miami and Shanghai, has garnered quite the star-studded list of collectors, admirers, and advocates. From musical artists such as Tory Lanez and Swae Lee; to business tycoon, Gianluca Vacchi; and boxing superstar, Floyd Mayweather these celebrities add superstar importance to an already incredible collector-base. Now, fine art collectors and crypto investors alike have the opportunity to collect Super Buddha's 3 new NFT's which will drop on Blockparty.co and debut at Art Market Hamptons August 13th with an in-person appearance by the artist.
AdvocacyABC Action News

Tampa Bay Comic Con/ Reboot/ Gamers on the Edge

Reboot is partnering with Gamers on the Edge this weekend for Comic-con. We will be. providing arcades and pinball to help Angel and his charity to raise funds and awareness. for sick children in the Tampa bay area. Tampa Bay Comic Com is held this Friday through Sunday. Reboot will...
Video GamesDestructoid

Phils Game/Pop Music Similarities #191 - Synth Factory

Featuring Sonic - Lost World and synth pop. to round of the Sega series for the summer, I decided to to some more Sonic. But how about a more modern entry, for a change? The following sample is from Sonice - Lost World (2013) from one of more famous songs of the game: The one from the first Frozen Factory level:

