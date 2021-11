A heads up if your travels take you on southbound Interstate 39 this Thursday evening. Southbound lanes will close at 7 o'clock Thursday night at milepost 43, a couple of miles north of the Route 18 interchange. The closure is due to emergency pavement repairs in a construction zone. The Illinois Department of Transportation alert doesn't say how long the emergency closure will last. Southbound I-39 traffic will be detoured to Route 71 between Oglesby and Tonica.

