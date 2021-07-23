Cancel
Fulda, IN

Fulda church plans summer picnic August 1

By Local Sources
duboiscountyfreepress.com
 9 days ago

The annual St. Boniface Parish Summer Picnic will be held Sunday, August 1, on the church grounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Central Time. Expanded outdoor covered seating for dining on the south side of the parish center and additional handicap parking are new additions for 2021. Hospitality is available throughout the day, including shuttle service to and from the picnic area. Guest pickup and drop-off areas are the handicap-accessible parking area on the north side of the church and the parish center.

www.duboiscountyfreepress.com

