The University of Wisconsin football program will be represented by three of their most experienced players at the Big Ten Conference Media Days in Indianapolis this week. Three seniors — tight end Jake Ferguson, cornerback Faion Hicks and linebacker Jack Sanborn — will join coach Paul Chryst at Lucas Oil Stadium to speak with reporters from across the conference on Friday. Chryst is scheduled to speak at noon Friday and hold another question-and-answer session in the afternoon. The UW players are slated to be available from 3-4 p.m. Friday.