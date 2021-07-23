Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

On the Hill 5K set for September 11 at Saint Meinrad Archabbey

By Local Sources
duboiscountyfreepress.com
 9 days ago

Saint Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad, IN, will host an in-person and virtual On the Hill 5K walk/run on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Registration is now open for the event. Registration is $20 per person before September 1, and $25 after. The fee for kids ages 15 and under is $10 each. The race will provide a free t-shirt for all registered participants, two water stations, and refreshments at the finish line.

www.duboiscountyfreepress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Edu#The Gift Shop#Abbey Caskets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Weirton, WVWeirton Daily Times

Marland Heights 5K Classic set

WEIRTON — Runners are lacing up their shoes in preparation of this year’s Marland Heights 5K Classic. The locally organized run, fitness walk and youth fun run event will be held Aug. 6 at Marland Heights Park, with races to include its namesake 5K run, a two-mile fitness walk and a youth run for those 12 and under.
Saint Meinrad, INduboiscountyfreepress.com

Vendors Invited – 10th St. Meinrad ROCKS! Fest

Calling all vendors who would like to be a part of the tenth St. Meinrad Rocks Fest. The “Vendor Fair” will take place at the St. Meinrad Park on Saturday, September 25 from 2 to 6 p.m. central time, in conjunction with the St. Meinrad Rocks Fest. The cost for...
Saint Meinrad, INwitzamfm.com

Vendors Invited for 10th St. Meinrad ROCKS! Fest

Calling all vendors who would like to be a part of the 10th St. Meinrad Rocks Fest!. The "Vendor Fair" will take place at the St. Meinrad Park on Saturday September 25 from 2-6 central time, in conjunction with the St. Meinrad Rocks Fest. The cost for vendors is $20.
Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

Senior Fair Set for September 10th

The Caring Community Advocates Committee is pleased to announce that the Oswego County Senior Fair will return in 2021. The popular event, which was cancelled last year due to COVID, will make its return Friday, September 10th as a drive through event to be held at the Oswego Speedway from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Senior Fair is free and will feature exhibitors offering health tips, wellness information, and more, including a number of giveaways.
East Ridge, TNeastridgenewsonline.com

City Centennial Celebration Set for September

This year the City of East Ridge turned 100 years old and after months of delay, is anxious to finally host a spectacular belated birthday party celebrating the City’s big historic milestone. On Saturday, September 25, Camp Jordan Park will come alive as the celebration includes live music from local...
Pottsville, PAReading Eagle

Yuengling Light Lager Jogger 5k set for Oct. 9 in Pottsville

The ninth annual Yuengling Light Lager Jogger 5k returns to Pottsville, in-person on Oct. 9. Registration for the annual race opened July 16. The race is limited to 3,500 participants and typically sells out quickly. All race participants receive a Yuengling Light Lager Jogger branded mug, official race T-shirt, two...
Cohasset, MNWDIO-TV

Running the Rapids Half Marathon, Relay and 5K set for Aug. 14

The fourth annual Running the Rapids Half Marathon and 5K returns August 14 at Portage Park in Cohasset, Minn. After a virtual race due to COVID-19 last summer, the 2021 Running the Rapids event is back with in-person races. Register through July 31, the half marathon is $75, the relay is $110 per team and the 5K is $35. To register, visit www.runningtherapids.com.
Saint Meinrad, INduboiscountyherald.com

Schedule set for St. Meinrad ROCKS Fest

ST. MEINRAD — Inkspot Productions LLC has announced the complete schedule for the 10th St. Meinrad Rocks Fest. The two-day benefit event will be held at the St. Meinrad Park on Sept. 24 and 25 and will again feature free admission. Donations will be accepted for anyone wishing to donate...
Chatham, VAchathamstartribune.com

Date set for 5K race in Chatham; volunteers needed

CHATHAM, Va. — The 2021 Chatham Sartomer Arkema 5K Race and One Mile Fun Run is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. This is a competitive charity race supporting the Chatham Volunteer Fire Department, the Chatham Rescue Squad and various qualified non-profit charities serving the Chatham community. “The coronavirus nixed...
Coldwater, MIthedailyreporter.com

Walk & 5K Run set for Aug. 7

The annual Beginnings Care for Life Walk & Run is Aug. 7, with registration opening at 7:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Coldwater. At 8:45 a.m. the one-mile walk around Heritage Park and the 5-K run begins. Walkers and runners may pre-register and, if they choose, set up their own...
Hopkinsville, KYwhvoradio.com

Hoptown Half Marathon And 5K Coming In September

The 3rd Annual Hoptown Half Marathon & 5K, sponsored by Planters Bank and Jennie Stuart Health, will occur in September. The Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department has announced several updates for the 2021 road race and that United Way of the Pennyrile will be this year’s primary benefactor. The event...
Lewes, DECape Gazette

Slaughter Beach 5K and family fun day set Sept. 19

The Town of Slaughter Beach, a quiet community referred to as the Jewel of the Delaware Bay, invites everyone to participate in the third annual 5K Run/Walk from the Greenheads and Family Fun Day starting at 9 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 19, starting at 357 Bay Ave., Station 89 Memorial Firehouse.
Religionmonvalleyindependent.com

Minister Millie Thomas’ memorial set for September

Minister Millie Thomas had a reach in her ministry that went much further than arm’s length. Her passion for ministering for her faith took her outside the Mon Valley frequently and even to other states. Known by many as “Mom Millie,” Thomas was serving under Pastor Henry Frain of the...
Craig, COCraig Daily Press

New event venue set to open in Craig this September

Despite their official opening being as far off as September, Day Off Ranch owners Bob and Nancy Borberg already have had a jumpstart to their new event venue business. The Borbergs are Kansas City natives who made their way to Colorado after their restaurant business went under as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nancy Borberg said that, after 25 years in the restaurant, the couple wanted a change of scenery.
Food & DrinksPosted by
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Food Truck Championship set for September 11th

Let us pause for a moment on this Throwback Thursday and salute Charles Goodnight. What? You've never heard of him?. Well, I bet you're not alone. But I bet you have enjoyed, from time to time, a certain way of eating in public that might not have been possible were it not for this Texas cattleman and inventor.
New Buffalo, MIHerald-Palladium

Food and pastry sale set for September

NEW BUFFALO — Annunciation & St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church, 18000 Behner Road, will host its Greek food and pastry sale during Labor Day weekend. Buyers must make their orders in advance. Pick-up will be drive-thru style.
Luray, KSPosted by
Hays Post

55th annual Luray Friendship day set for September

Luray Community PRIDE Inc. has announced the 55th annual Luray Friendship Day event will be held in downtown Luray on Sunday, Sep.5. Kicking it off is the Relay for Life lunch stand opening up at 10:00am, the parade and car/truck and tractor show registration at 11:30am followed by the parade at 1:00pm and the car/truck and tractor show at 2:00pm. The Luray Fire Department will be hosting a Cornhole Tournament, registration starting after the parade and closing at 2:20pm, tournament starting at 2:30pm (24 team limit).
Jasper, INduboiscountyfreepress.com

Heart of Jasper hosting Farm to Table dinner on Main Street

The Heart of Jasper is hosting a special Farm to Table dinner under the lights of North Main Street on Friday, September 17. This will be an evening to remember as the guests enjoy a delicious meal prepared by Brew with food from local farms, music by Strings Inc, and a bubbly bar served by Snaps Bar and Grill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy