On the Hill 5K set for September 11 at Saint Meinrad Archabbey
Saint Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad, IN, will host an in-person and virtual On the Hill 5K walk/run on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Registration is now open for the event. Registration is $20 per person before September 1, and $25 after. The fee for kids ages 15 and under is $10 each. The race will provide a free t-shirt for all registered participants, two water stations, and refreshments at the finish line.www.duboiscountyfreepress.com
