Health officials urge people to be cautious during summer heat

Temperatures in Lumberton reached into the 90s on Friday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, the weekend weather will be more of the same. The heat is expected to stretch into next week, with rain and thunderstorms possible.

LUMBERTON — Members of the public should be careful and stay hydrated in order to prevent heat-related illnesses as they move through the days of summer, health officials say.

Temperatures in Lumberton reached into the 90s Friday afternoon. As summer temperatures stay high and get higher, residents should stay aware and take necessary precautions.

“Prolonged exposure to heat can lead to dehydration, overheating, heat illness or even death. The North Carolina Heat Report shows there were 1,042 emergency department visits for heat-related illness from May 1 to July 10. The most frequent heat-related diagnosis was for heat exhaustion,” according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

“Visits to emergency departments frequently increase in correlation with spikes in the Heat Index. It is important to pay attention to the weather if spending time outside as working and recreation outdoors are common activities that precede heat-related illness in high temperatures,” according to NCDHHS.

Hospitals in North Carolina’s Piedmont and Coastal regions have mostly seen male patients ages 45 to 64 reporting to emergency departments for heat-related illnesses, often after recreational or outdoor activities, according to the NCDHHS. Emergency room visits for heat-related illness are similar to those in summer of 2020.

The number of UNC Health Southeastern Emergency Department patients that had “a chief complaint of heat exposure” has decreased when compared to last year, according to Amanda Crabtree, a spokesperson for the hospital. There were 25 ED patients with heat exposure complaints from June 1, 2020, to July 22, 2020, and only two this year during the same period.

However, the risks are still high, particularly for small children and older adults who can’t regulate their body temperature as easily as other age groups, according to Dr. Garik Misenar, UNC Health Southeastern Emergency Services medical director.

The most vulnerable population for heat-related illnesses are children, adults older than 65, people with chronic health conditions and those without air conditioning, according to NCDHHS.

“It is important to remember that heat always makes everything worse, especially chronic health issues,” Misenar said. “People may be presenting to the ED with chief concerns like passing out or confusion when heat is the underlying issue.”

According to NCDHHS, symptoms of heat-related illness include “muscle cramps, fatigue, weakness, dizziness, fainting, headaches, nausea and vomiting.”

Anyone experiencing a heat-related illness is instructed to move to a cooler area and drink water. The NCDHHS also encourages cold cloths be placed on the body and medical attention be sought.

“Heat exhaustion and other illnesses are serious, and this is the time of year we start to see heat-related hospitalizations rise,” said Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, state health director and chief medical officer.

“Be aware of the risks, pay attention to how you are feeling when you are outside and take steps to protect yourself,” Tilson said.

The NCDHHS offered the following tips to help residents enjoy the summer heat safely.

Take frequent breaks in an air-conditioned areas.

Speak with your doctor about medications that could make you vulnerable to the heat. Included in those medications are drugs for high blood pressure, migraines, allergies, muscle spasms, mental illness and tranquilizers.

Check on neighbors. If working outside, also check on your co-workers.

Never leave children or pets alone in vehicles because temperatures can rise inside of a vehicle and even result in death.

Dr. Misenar shared tips for city and county residents.

“Avoid the heat of the day. Allow time to rest and recover after being exposed to heat,” Misenar said.

“Hydrate as much as possible. Sugar-free sports drinks are the most beneficial, helping to prevent sweating out salts while minimizing sugar intake,” the doctor said.

Misenar also warns people who are drinking alcohol to be cautious because alcohol can lead to dehydration and can cause them to lose track of time out in the sun.

“Notice if someone is getting confused or stops sweating as these may be signs of extreme heat exposure,” Misenar said.

There is a program available that can help give older adults and adults with disabilities access to a fan, according to NCDHHS. The summer program, called Operation Fan Heat Relief , runs through Oct. 31.

For more information about the program or to apply, contact a local Area Agency on Aging or the Division of Aging and Adult Services’ Housing Program consultant at 919-855-3419. The Lumber River Area Agency on Aging can be reached at 910-618-5533.