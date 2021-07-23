Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary to start new year with Baja-style LobsterFest

A new Rotary year has begun and the Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary Club is off and running under the leadership of President Vicky Mallett. As an insurance agent for Pete Williams Insurance Agency and President of DMSB Rotary in 2006-2007, she has the experience and expertise to take the club to new levels. One of her first challenges is leading the club in its first Baja-style LobsterFest dinner and fundraiser, which will take place on the beautiful outdoor patio of the Del Mar Hilton on Sept. 18, from 5-8 p.m.