Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WR Keenan Allen makes early pitch for Chargers to sign Davante Adams

By Gavino Borquez
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J4Tg3_0b6CNsjk00

With quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Packers in a flux, his top receiver is considering his own with the team.

WR Davante Adams was expected to reach an agreement on a contract extension, but both parties are not headed that route after he was impacted by Rodgers turning down a two-year deal that would have made him the highest-paid player in football.

Now that Adams is leaning towards not playing with Green Bay beyond this upcoming season, he would be a hot commodity on the free agency market next offseason, and Chargers WR Keenan Allen is intrigued with the idea of joining forces.

Allen went to his Twitter to make his pitch.

Former Chargers linebacker Shawne Merriman even went to social media to call on Adams to sign with the team.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Adams led the NFL last season with 18 touchdown receptions, a career high, and also set a career best with 115 receptions as he surpassed 1,000 yards receiving (1,374) for the second time in his career.

Given the fact that Mike Williams is entering the final year of his deal, Los Angeles could be seeking a high profile wideout for QB Justin Herbert to compliment Allen, and Adams fits that bill.

Adams wouldn’t be cheap, but considering the Chargers are supposed to have north of $50 million, they can afford to extend safety Derwin James and add the former Fresno State product.

I’m sure Adams would love to come to Los Angeles based on this tweet he made back in April, stating that he and Allen would go for over 300 yards receiving.

Comments / 1

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

26K+
Followers
55K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawne Merriman
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#Wr#Packers#Twitter#Fresno State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Davante Adams Reacts To The Trade For Randall Cobb

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers made his triumphant return to the Green Bay Packers after threatening to never play for the team again. The reigning NFL MVP reportedly made one demand before coming back, though. He wanted the Packers to trade for one of his former teammates: wideout Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Get Encouraging News On Davante Adams

It looks like Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only star the Green Bay Packers are getting good news about today. There’s been some encouraging developments involving Davante Adams as well. On Friday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Packers and Adams had broken off negotiations on a possible contract extension,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Davante Adams scoffs at taking hometown discount for Packers

Davante Adams is not about to take a hometown discount to stay with the Green Bay Packers once he hits free agency next offseason. Entering a contract season, perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams is not down with the idea of taking a hometown discount to keep playing with the Green Bay Packers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers GM Makes Clear Statement About Davante Adams’ Future

Now that Aaron Rodgers is officially back with the team for at least this season, the Green Bay Packers can turn their attention to Davante Adams. Last week, contract talks between Adams and the Packers reportedly broke down, with “no current plans to resume them.” However, after it became apparent yesterday that Rodgers would be returning, Adams reportedly changed his mind.
NFLchatsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 trade offers for WR Davante Adams

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates a victory against the Los Angeles Rams during their NFL divisional playoff game Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Apc Packvsrams 0116211723djp. There have been a lot of rumors about Davante Adams not being happy in...
NFLzonecoverage.com

Is Davante Adams Social Media Signaling Another Packer Problem?

We live in an all-time age of access. You have nearly anything you could want at your fingertips whenever you could possibly want it. It’s crazy. This is especially true in the sports information world. It wasn’t that long ago that if you wanted to know about your favorite players’ contract situation, you would have to buy a newspaper, open it up, and then hope some sportswriter named Jeff just happened to ask the question that you want an answer to. With the rise of social media, we are now at a place where we have constant access to all the opinions, facts, and emotions of every fan, media member, or person in the organization. Hell, you can even ask them stuff directly. It’s wild.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Green Bay Packers: Notes from Day 3 of Training Camp

The third Green Bay Packers training camp practice is in the books and as Matt LaFleur told us before hand, today’s practice was going to be lighter but they were going to ramp things up on Saturday. Once again, the Green Bay Packers beat reporters in attendance did an excellent...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Davante Adams Met His Wife in College & Had a Daughter

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has been torching opposing secondaries for a living and doing so with ease while playing alongside quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Adams has played seven seasons in the NFL but didn’t truly post a breakout year until 2017. Adams may have accomplished more off the field that on it. Yes, he mad his first Pro Bowl that year. He also got engaged.
NFLchatsports.com

Green Bay Packers Davante Adams’ 2021 Fantasy Outlook

So far in this outlook series, we’ve examined Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones’ outlooks for the 2021 fantasy season. Today, we break down the last of Packers’ “big three.” Here is Davante Adams’ 2021 fantasy outlook:. We’ve already covered that whether Aaron Rodgers is under centre is what will make...
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Reports: Packers, WR Davante Adams break off extension talks

Talks between wide receiver Davante Adams and the Green Bay Packers on a long-term extension reportedly have broken down on the eve of training camp. NFL Network said Friday that the Packers have no plans to resume negotiations with the four-time Pro Bowl selection, who is entering his final season under contract in 2021.
Golfchargers

Justin Herbert Mic'd Up at Golf Tournament with Keenan Allen, Dan Fouts & More

Justin Herbert was wired for sound for the first time ever at the Justin Herbert Invitational, a charity golf tournament for Kidsports, a nonprofit that provides opportunities for all children to learn and play sports. Catch cameos from current and former Chargers players like Keenan Allen, Scott Quessenberry and Dan Fouts.
NFLPride Of Detroit

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams make cryptic reference to ‘The Last Dance’

The Green Bay drama kicked into overdrive on Friday. First, Packers receiver Davante Adams reportedly broke off negotiations with the team in a manner so rough that there are no longer any plans to renegotiate, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport called the relationship between team and player ‘in a bad place.”
NFLPosted by
FanSided

LA Chargers: Why Davante Adams should be a 2022 free agency priority

The Green Bay Packers' continuous stream of bad news could work in the favor of the LA Chargers. In addition to the current uncertainty around quarterback Aaron Rodgers, extension talks have broken off with All-Pro wideout Davante Adams:. How the 2021 season plays out for the Chargers probably will be...
NFLIndependent Tribune

Packers Stars Davante Adams, Aaron Rodgers and 2021

Would Davante Adams use his power of persuasion on Aaron Rodgers to get his quarterback back for 2021?. The serious tweet was the silliest of threats. Aaron Rodgers reportedly has indicated to some people close to him that he plans to play for the Green Bay Packers this season after all.
NFLNBC Sports

Keenan Allen: Justin Herbert will have a better feel for the game in second season

Quarterback Justin Herbert‘s strong rookie campaign in 2020 has made the Chargers one of the intriguing teams in the AFC. New head coach Brandon Staley brought in former Saints QBs coach Joe Lombardi to run Los Angeles’ offense. And if Herbert significantly improves from his first to his second year, the Chargers should at least contend for one of the conference’s three Wild Card playoff spots.

Comments / 1

Community Policy