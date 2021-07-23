WR Keenan Allen makes early pitch for Chargers to sign Davante Adams

With quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Packers in a flux, his top receiver is considering his own with the team.

WR Davante Adams was expected to reach an agreement on a contract extension, but both parties are not headed that route after he was impacted by Rodgers turning down a two-year deal that would have made him the highest-paid player in football.

Now that Adams is leaning towards not playing with Green Bay beyond this upcoming season, he would be a hot commodity on the free agency market next offseason, and Chargers WR Keenan Allen is intrigued with the idea of joining forces.

Allen went to his Twitter to make his pitch.

Former Chargers linebacker Shawne Merriman even went to social media to call on Adams to sign with the team.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Adams led the NFL last season with 18 touchdown receptions, a career high, and also set a career best with 115 receptions as he surpassed 1,000 yards receiving (1,374) for the second time in his career.

Given the fact that Mike Williams is entering the final year of his deal, Los Angeles could be seeking a high profile wideout for QB Justin Herbert to compliment Allen, and Adams fits that bill.

Adams wouldn’t be cheap, but considering the Chargers are supposed to have north of $50 million, they can afford to extend safety Derwin James and add the former Fresno State product.

I’m sure Adams would love to come to Los Angeles based on this tweet he made back in April, stating that he and Allen would go for over 300 yards receiving.