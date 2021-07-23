Cancel
This 5-star wide receiver will visit Florida again for Friday Night Lights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p9bcl_0b6CNZA300

Coach Dan Mullen and wide receiver coach Billy Gonzales received great news Thursday. Five-star Texas wide receiver Evan Stewart confirmed his plans to visit Florida for its Friday Night Lights events on July 30, according to Swamp247.

It’s a nice win for the Gators because they got him back to the Sunshine State for a visit in back-to-back months. Florida also made a strong impression when Stewart officially visited its program back during the first weekend of June.

“It’s just a championship-winning program,” Stewart said, according to Swamp247. “They all have that championship mentality and they all push themselves to be as good as they can be and they all make sure they’re great and if they see someone not being great, they pick them up and build them up.”

He plans to make the trek to Gainesville with his father where Stewart will be able to spend more time around his 7-on-7 teammate and Florida quarterback commit Nick Evers. Evers has been recruiting Stewart to join him in the Swamp since his commitment.

However, the talented wideout has used an official visit to Texas while unofficially visiting Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M. Florida will need to make a splash with Stewart on July 30 and secure a visit to one of its top home games this season to stay in the hunt for his pledge.

