Leak says Apple will upgrade iPhone 13 charging speeds

By Jacob Siegal
BGR.com
BGR.com
 8 days ago
We thought we knew everything there was to know about the iPhone 13, but a new leak suggests otherwise. A report out of China (via MacRumors ) claims that the iPhone 13 will support charging speeds of up to 25W. The iPhone 12 only supports 20W charging, so this would be a marked upgrade. Apple’s website says that the iPhone 12 models are fast-charge capable “with 20W adapter or higher,” but you won’t actually get faster speeds from anything over 20W.

The report claims that Apple will sell a 25W power adapter this fall alongside the iPhone 13. Apple no longer ships any products with power adapters, so if you need the wall charger, you will have to buy it separately. The current 20W USB-C power adapter costs $19 on Apple’s website . We’ll assume that the upgraded 25W adapter will cost about the same, or maybe a few dollars more.

iPhone 13: Bigger batteries and faster charging

The leap from 20W to 25W is not especially drastic, but it will be a welcome addition nonetheless. The iPhone 13 series is expected to feature larger batteries , so this should help bridge the gap.

According to a leak from Twitter’s @L0vetodream, the iPhone 13 mini will feature a 2,406mAh battery (which would be an 8% increase over the 2,227mAh battery of the iPhone 12 mini), both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will feature a 3,095mAh battery (that’s a 10% increase over the 2,815mAh battery of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro), and finally, the iPhone 13 Pro Max may feature a 4,352mAh battery (an 18% increase over the 3,687mAh battery of the iPhone 12 Pro Max).

