'It's Hard When Your Kid Is Sick': 'Entourage' Star Kevin Connolly Says That His Newborn Daughter Contracted COVID-19

This new dad is going through a scary situation. Entourage star Kevin Connolly is opening up about how his new born baby daughter ended up being hospitalized for COVID-19. The 47-year-old-actor, who welcomed his baby girl Kennedy Cruz with partner Zulay Henao recently in June, appeared on the latest episode of Victory The Podcast where he sadly explained how he recently became sick with COVID-19 even though he is fully vaccinated. But luckily because he had gotten the vaccine, his symptoms were "brutal" but "manageable".