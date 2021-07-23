One month later, I still can't get my California digital vaccine record. What's going on?
Over a month ago, I tried to access my digital vaccine record when the California Department of Public Health rolled out its online system. It’s been over a month, and after repeated attempts, I still can’t obtain it. And I’m not alone: Tens of thousands of people are still waiting on their digital vaccine records from the state, which could be come even more important as some restaurants and bars start requiring customers to prove they’ve gotten a COVID-19 vaccine.www.sfchronicle.com
