Disney Imagineers on 'Behind the Attraction', Their Favorite Rides That No Longer Exist, and Making the Impossible Possible

By Christina Radish
Collider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Disney+ original series Behind the Attraction peels back the curtain to give a glimpse into the magic of Disney Parks, as it explores how Imagineers created, designed and developed various theme park attractions around the world. Over the course of 10 episodes (five of which are available now, and the remaining five will be out later this year), viewers will get to learn about current and previous attractions, with archival and never-before-seen footage and photographs, and see how they’ve been refined over the years as new ideas arise and technology evolves.

