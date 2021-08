Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut won’t be out until August. We have a good idea of its file size now thanks to the official PlayStation Store. The official PlayStation website for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut pre-order has listed the minimum file size for the game. If you own a PS5, you will need 60 GB of space to install the game. This is larger than the 50 GB that was suggested for the original release, but the install size ended up at 35 GB. This doesn’t take into account the 12 GB of updates that were released after the launch of the game.