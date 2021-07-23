Cancel
The Ford-F150 Lightning Wasn’t Ford’s First Electric Truck

By Taylor Martin
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 8 days ago
Everyone’s talking about how the Ford F-150 Lightning is the first affordable electric truck. It’s Ford’s answer to the problem of EV utility vehicles being too expensive. It’s got all the towing capabilities and power outlets one would ever need. But this isn’t Ford’s first attempt to electrify one of their trucks. Ruler of the light utility segment, the Ford Ranger was converted to an EV back in 1998 but has since been forgotten like many EVs of the time.

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

