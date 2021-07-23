The Ford-F150 Lightning Wasn’t Ford’s First Electric Truck

The Ford F-150 Lightning has only just arrived, but it is already making waves. It has better range than claimed and is in great demand. Pre-orders reached 100,000 units in June, despite Ford not having released pricing at the time. Later in the month, pricing was leaked and we discovered that the Lightning Pro will start at $39,974 before any credits or rebates while the top Platinum trim will retail at $89,874. By comparison, the regular F-150 starts at just under $30k and the top trim is a little more than $56,000. Usually, electric versions are far more expensive than gasoline or diesel versions, but built to similar spec, the trucks are not far off from each other.