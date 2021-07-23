Empower Sends an Employee to the Olympics to Compete in the Hammer Throw
As the Olympic Games get underway in Tokyo, one of the competitors will be representing not only her adopted country of Nigeria, but also the hopes of the agency she works for, Cincinnati’s Empower. That agency helped make Annette Echikunwoke’s dream of competing in the hammer throw possible, and it chronicled her progress with a five part video series, “Grind Before You Shine,” which drops its final episode today.www.adweek.com
