Cincinnati, OH

Empower Sends an Employee to the Olympics to Compete in the Hammer Throw

By Kyle O'Brien
AdWeek
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Olympic Games get underway in Tokyo, one of the competitors will be representing not only her adopted country of Nigeria, but also the hopes of the agency she works for, Cincinnati’s Empower. That agency helped make Annette Echikunwoke’s dream of competing in the hammer throw possible, and it chronicled her progress with a five part video series, “Grind Before You Shine,” which drops its final episode today.

www.adweek.com

