Last night we finally got 2 tenths of an inch of rain at my home farm. The corn was really starting to need it. It is amazing how fast we got dry. The corn was starting to roll up a little bit, especially under the trees. We’ll welcome any shower we can get and we’re hoping for more into the next week. The corn is anywhere from mid-pollination to just wrapping up pollination. Everything looks really good, but we did notice some gray leaf spot bad enough to spray. We tried some fungicide and we’ll see if there is a return on investment with that. We sprayed just the hybrids we thought had the gray leaf spot in it bad enough to warrant the fungicide. We had the luxury of spraying with a ground rig — a high boy Hagie. I had strips left in the fields to have a test. With defensive hybrids we are wondering if it will pay or not. We’ll have concrete evidence this year to see if we can learn anything.