Puerto Rico water utility looks to refund $1.8B

By Robert Slavin
bondbuyer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority plans to refund $1.8 billion of outstanding 2012 debt in an August deal, coming into a market that is starved for high-yield paper. For several months the authority and the Puerto Rico Oversight Board has mentioned the possibility of refunding the authority’s Series...

