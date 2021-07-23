BYU: Chris Wilcox NFL Player Profile

The 2021 NFL Draft gave BYU fans plenty to talk about as five players were drafted. Typically, smaller schools or non power five schools don’t put in that much talent in a single class. BYU did it by having nearly half its draft class picked in the seventh and final round. There still has been a great amount of NFL caliber players to be picked late in drafts. Regardless of draft positions, these players have the opportunity to try and make an NFL roster. It’s time to look at the newest Tampa Bay Buccaneer out of BYU, Chris Wilcox. Wilcox has a better shot than most players at the DB position to make the final 53.