Marianne N. Charles Bieber
A memorial service for Marianne Nadine Charles Bieber of Lead will be at 2 p.m. at Christ Church Episcopal on Saturday, July 31. Known as a sassy musician, dog lover, walking enthusiast, and drag racer, Marianne, 89, passed away June 16, 2021, at Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Hospital. She was born to Beda and Oval Charles on Sept. 1, 1931, at her grandparents’ home on Park Avenue in Lead. She graduated from Lead-Deadwood High School in 1949.www.bhpioneer.com
