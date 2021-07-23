BritBox Customers Stunned When Billed 100 Times Their Monthly Fee (EXCLUSIVE)

A guest at a Marriott resort in Mexico wrote a critical one-star review of her hotel on TripAdvisor after witnessing another tourist being dragged into the ocean by a crocodile. A teenager from California was attacked and dragged underwater by the huge animal while vacationing at the resort, ending up in hospital after fighting it off. Kiana Hummel, 18, managed to keep the crocodile away long enough for others to intervene and help her out of the reptile’s grip during her visit to Puerto Vallarta on Mexico's west coast. A guest named Natalie wrote a review of the hotel,...