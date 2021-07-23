Cancel
BritBox Customers Stunned When Billed 100 Times Their Monthly Fee (EXCLUSIVE)

By Manori Ravindran
Cover picture for the articleCustomers of streaming service BritBox, which specializes in British content, couldn’t keep calm and carry on after receiving an eye-watering monthly bill nearing $800. Paul Sonnenberg subscribes to BritBox for his teenage daughter, who is “really into British television.” The monthly fee for the BBC and ITV-backed streamer, which launched in the U.S. in 2017, is $6.99 per month. But for July, Sonnenberg was charged $757.

