ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been about three weeks since New Mexico reopened, so where does New Mexico stand in the pandemic?. “New Mexico is, is in pretty good shape now compared to where we were a year ago,” said David Morgan, a spokesperson with the New Mexico Department of Health. “Think of where we were last year without a vaccine when we had you know, the economy largely shut down, we were desperately trying to protect the hospital system in New Mexico from being overwhelmed or overflowing with patients. And now with vaccines in place, we have the economy open, we still though however need more people to be vaccinated.”