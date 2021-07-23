Sniper Elite 4 gets free Xbox Series X|S upgrade today

Rebellion Developments has released a new Sniper Elite 4 update that has enhanced the game for next-gen consoles. Available to be downloaded now for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, this free "Enhanced" update will give players on those consoles gorgeous visuals up to 4K with smooth 60dps gameplay, along with greatly improved load times and faster game design that will essentially improve your overall experience with the game when playing it on one fo these two consoles. In case you're wondering how all of that might look, you're in luck, as the developers released a trailer showing off the improvement, which we have for you down below. Have fun sniping your enemies in 4K.