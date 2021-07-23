Cancel
Sniper Elite 4 gets free Xbox Series X|S upgrade today

By Heidi Nicholas
trueachievements.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSniper Elite 4 is officially here for the Xbox Series X|S, with an optimised upgrade having been released for free today. The upgrade is available now and offers "gorgeous visuals up to 4K on Xbox Series X, super smooth 60 frames per second gameplay and greatly improved load times." The devs add, "sniping has never looked better. The increased frame rate ensures super smooth gameplay enabling you to pull off even better shots. You can then view the results in the series defining kill cam in glorious 4K with enhanced contrast sharpening."

