Atlanta Falcons Rumors mailbag takes a look at if there is any chance the Falcons could still trade for cornerback Xavien Howard or defensive end Chandler Jones. Despite the Falcons need for another corner or a pass rusher, the Falcons cap space is the main problem. Atlanta does not have enough money to simply acquire Howard or Jones' contract. Atlanta seems to be stuck with the current roster that is out at Flowery Branch for training camp. Thomas Mott is here to answer all of your questions on today's Falcons rumors mailbag.