In today’s fantasy football world it is getting harder and harder to find a true sleeper. Most players are on Twitter and hearing breaking news daily from the hundreds of content creators and reporters. With this being said I am going to guide you through the NFL landscape and find some deep sleepers who many people are not talking about. These types of players are the gems you need to find to get that leg up on your league mates. We have a lot of players, 32 to be exact to discuss. Let’s dive in and find some league winners!