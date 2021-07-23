Colts’ Jim Irsay talks team’s defense, QB Carson Wentz and expresses excitement for upcoming season
Colts’ owner Jim Irsay spoke with fellow media members Thursday afternoon. Irsay spoke on what he believes his team’s expectations are going into this season. “Well, the expectations are really high,” Irsay said. “There’s only some injury and some youth that you’re looking to move through hopefully quicker than slower with two Achilles that we’re dealing with and just the youthfulness of this draft.www.stampedeblue.com
