Colts’ Jim Irsay talks team’s defense, QB Carson Wentz and expresses excitement for upcoming season

Things have gone from promising to anything but at training camp for the Indianapolis Colts, who began July practices with a ton of optimism for the 2021 season after having traded earlier this year with the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire former second-overall pick Carson Wentz -- reuniting him with coach Frank Reich in the process. That positivity came to a screeching halt when Wentz felt a "twinge" in his foot on a rollout, subsequently missed the team's third practice, and now must see a specialist to determine the gravity of the injury and if surgery will be required, leading the team to give Brett Hundley a call.