Greg Schiano highlights recruiting strategy during B1G Media Day

GREG SCHIANO: Good morning. Thank you Commissioner Warren. I would like to thank our president Jonathan Holloway and our athletic director Pat Hobbs for giving me the opportunity to stand here at this podium of Big Ten Media Days as the head coach at Rutgers. I go back to this is my second stint at Rutgers. I go back to 2002. I was sitting in a small meeting room after a radio show, a weekly radio show, and I turned to one of the hosts I said, 'You know what, we belong in the Big Ten.' And it was a long journey to get to the Big Ten and it occurred after I had left to go to Tampa Bay and now to be back here as a member of the Big Ten at Rutgers, it's a dream come true. It's something that I worked very hard to accomplish, didn't get it done, but eventually others got it done and I'm very, very fortunate to be here.