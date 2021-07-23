COVID-19 Vaccine

Imperial County continues to vaccinate people against the COVID-19 virus. As of Friday morning nearly 216,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the Valley. The number of active cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday was 148. The vaccine is free and available to anyone 12 years of age and older. A walk-in vaccine clinic will be held Saturday at the Veteran's Memorial Hall in Imperial. The vaccine is also available at a number of pharmacies , the Clinicas de Salud and many local health care providers.