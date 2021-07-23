Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Imperial County, CA

COVID-19 Vaccine

By Carroll Buckley
kxoradio.com
 8 days ago

Imperial County continues to vaccinate people against the COVID-19 virus. As of Friday morning nearly 216,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the Valley. The number of active cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday was 148. The vaccine is free and available to anyone 12 years of age and older. A walk-in vaccine clinic will be held Saturday at the Veteran's Memorial Hall in Imperial. The vaccine is also available at a number of pharmacies , the Clinicas de Salud and many local health care providers.

kxoradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Imperial County, CA
Imperial County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Imperial County, CA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Memorial Hall#Veteran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida has more new Covid cases than ever before

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 21,683 new cases of Covid-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday. The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump's political organization builds war chest topping $100 million

(CNN) — Donald Trump's political organization entered July with nearly $102 million in cash reserves -- an unprecedented war chest at this stage in the election cycle for a former president, according to new figures. Trump's fundraising haul speaks to his continued ability to raise money from small-dollar donors online,...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...

Comments / 0

Community Policy