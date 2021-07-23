OneFest brings Christian music back to center stage

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Live music plays on in the Chippewa Valley this weekend. OneFest has come together for the third annual Christian music festival. In 2020 organizers waited as long as they could before ultimately having to cancel the festival. They hoped the event would be a place of healing and unification during the pandemic. Now that the event is back, speakers, volunteers and performers alike say they still have that vision.