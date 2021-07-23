How Companies Can Use Collaboration Tools To Facilitate Hybrid Work

When a new technology comes with big benefits, it can be easy to overlook its potential downsides. Much of our modern work and personal lives have come to be dominated by technology. While tech innovations have enabled us to work from home, purchase every variety of merchandise, entertain ourselves, and even access remote medical care, they haven’t come without serious questions. Paired with the undeniable benefits of widespread technology use are ethical concerns about everything from privacy to human behavior to the environment.