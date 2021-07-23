Cancel
Music

Texas-Based Musician Unveils Pandemic Project

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuntsville, TX (July 23, 2021)—Professional musician Patrick Fitzgerald kept busy during the pandemic, building out a recording studio centered around a Solid State Logic Origin analog inline mixing console at his home in the Piney Woods of eastern Texas. Matt Knobel, account manager at Westlake Audio’s Nashville office, supplied all...

