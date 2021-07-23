Texas-Based Musician Unveils Pandemic Project

Knoxville-based composer, Dosia McKay, has just released her newest project, Groundless. Conceived, composed, and recorded during 2020, this album mixes synthsized sounds with samples of acoustic instruments. McKay describes her process of composing the music as painting, which isn't too surprising, as she is also a talented visual artist. Rather than writing the music in traditional music notation, McKay painted shapes of sound on her digital tablet. No bar lines or notation were needed, since the instruments that were used to make the music were all in Dosia's computer software. McKay also created two music videos to coincide with her project. These videos can be viewed on Dosia's website and are beautiful abstract visual representations of her compositions. Additionally found on her website is more information about Dosia as well as links to listen to or to purchase her music. https://dosiamckay.com/music/groundless/